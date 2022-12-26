Russell Wilson: All I know how to do is keep fighting

Getty Images

The 2022 Broncos season has been a series of lows and it may have hit rock bottom on Sunday in Los Angeles.

An underpowered Rams team throttled the Broncos 51-14 with Russell Wilson throwing three interceptions to continue the worst season of his professional career. With two games left, there’s no real way to end things on a positive note, but Wilson vowed to keep working as hard as it takes to push things in a better direction.

“A lot needs to happen,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “No. 1, I have to play to the standards that I know how to play to. And I’ve been playing to my whole career. I’ll never let a moment like tonight define me. We’re at a low moment right now. I don’t fear low moments because I know every time I’ve always come out the other side. All I know how to do is keep fighting, keep battling. The reality is, it’s been a storm. It’s been a storm all year. It’s not what we hoped for, not what we dreamed for. But it doesn’t mean it’s going to end that way for years to come. We got to change it and like I said it starts with me.”

Change is needed, but the Broncos sacrificed a lot of draft capital and cap space by trading for Wilson and giving him an extension. That may mean the most significant moves to push the Broncos in a different direction involve head coach Nathaniel Hackett and/or General Manager George Paton.

We’ll find out the answer to that and much more about the Broncos plans once their season finally comes to an end in a couple of weeks.