Tom Brady says he’ll take his time before retiring again

Earlier this year, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired. Forty days later, he returned.

As the season approaches a conclusion, the Brady’s future once again becomes a topic of consideration and conversation.

Brady and Jim Gray commenced the conversation during the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Gray asked Brady whether he’s thinking again about retiring.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady said. “So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”

Brady also said he doesn’t really spend any time contemplating retirement.

“You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that,” Brady said. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

Brady said after a loss to the Browns that he’d rather play and lose than not play at all. That comment seemed to mark a pivot away from his annual effort to find a place where the deck is stacked in his favor for another championship and just play the game. He now seems to be primarily interested in just playing the game, for as long as he can.

And he can keep going. While he may not be as good as he ever was, he’s still good enough to play for one or more NFL teams.

One or more NFL teams would surely want him. He’ll sell tickets, jerseys. Generate prime-time appearances. Bring a lot of relevance and credibility. Make ownership a lot of money.

Where he’d ultimately go is a subject for a different day. But, for now, it’s hard not to think about teams like the Raiders, Jets, 49ers, Lions, Saints, Falcons, Colts, Giants, Titans, Commanders, and maybe even the Patriots — if the goal at this point is to just play and enjoy playing.