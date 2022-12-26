Tony Pollard estimated a non-participant in Monday’s practice

Getty Images

The Cowboys released an estimated practice report for Thursday Night Football, and running back Tony Pollard is a new addition.

Pollard is listed as a non-participant with a thigh injury.

It’s the first time Pollard has appeared on the report since Week 5 when he missed a practice with an illness.

He played 39 of 73 snaps Saturday and had 15 touches for 80 yards.

Pollard earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time, with 225 touches for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remains out of practice.

Safety Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and defensive end Sam Williams (concussion) were limited.

Williams missed the Cowboys’ victory over the Eagles after a car wreck left him with a neck strain and a concussion. The neck strain no longer is listed on the report.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), receiver Noah Brown (foot) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) were estimated as full participants.