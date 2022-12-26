Tua Tagovailoa: It was just terrible how everything ended

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 26, 2022, 9:43 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a disastrous fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, throwing three interceptions in Miami’s 26-20 loss.

Tagovailoa detailed the three picks after the game, saying the first was an overthrow, the second was a miscommunication, and the third — which came on the Dolphins’ last drive when the club had a chance for a go-ahead touchdown — was a poor throw.

It was just terrible how everything ended,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “Like I told the guys, that’s on me and I’ll definitely get better from that.”

Tagovailoa was just 4-of-8 passing for 48 yards with his three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

“It’s tough. You get an opportunity to play on Christmas Day against a really good team and I got out there and really, not being able to put my best foot forward for our team. But, in hindsight of it, this is something that we’ve got to be able to move on from,”  Tagovailoa said. “So for this game, want this game to stand on its own merit as well. Obviously, we’re going to learn from these mistakes.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins need to learn quickly. Miami has lost four straight games to fall to 8-7 and has a trip to New England next week. But if the Dolphins win their next two games, they’ll be in the playoffs.

“I would say it’s easy to keep the confidence up with this group,” Tagovailoa said. “I think we all believe in each other. I would say we all love one another. We’re all invested into each other as well.

“I don’t think it’s time for us to blink. We just move on and we learn from it and we’ve got another tough team that we’ve got to go to and play.”

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa: It was just terrible how everything ended

  1. Tua still an MVP candidate Dolphins fans?
    That 4th quarter in Baltimore was a mirage of epic proportions!
    23 years after Marino, the Dolphins still don’t have a quality QB.
    8-9 finish for Phins, mark my words!

  2. I wonder if he got concussed again. He wasn’t the same after his head hit the ground after a scramble play in the 2nd quarter.

  3. He was influenced by the defender, thinking the defender was vacating space and following a different receiver over the middle. Heads-up play by the defender on the INT. It may have been a bad throw bad that’s not why it was intercepted. It was great defense, plus the guy took a knee instead of a pick-six. That’s a twenty-point swing.

  8. IMO this is a bad win for the Packers. Most likely scenario is that the Rodgers plays next week, Vikings win and Love plays the final game of the season. Packers still won’t know what they have in Love and 1 game isn’t good enough to audition him as trade material. Packers end up with a mid to late round draft pick.

  9. Our defense agrees with Tyreek Hill, Tua is deadly accurate. He was hitting our guys square in the chest all game.

  10. Tuas earlier production owes a great deal to HC Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill and Waddle.
    A great OC plus 2 great WRs can make a pedestrian QB look very good.
    A terrible OC with bad receivers can make Pat Mahomes look bad.

    Tua made some nice accurate throws based on a play call. But if things deviate those accurate passes become incompletes (near no one) or interceptions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.