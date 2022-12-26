Tua Tagovailoa: It was just terrible how everything ended

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a disastrous fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, throwing three interceptions in Miami’s 26-20 loss.

Tagovailoa detailed the three picks after the game, saying the first was an overthrow, the second was a miscommunication, and the third — which came on the Dolphins’ last drive when the club had a chance for a go-ahead touchdown — was a poor throw.

“It was just terrible how everything ended,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “Like I told the guys, that’s on me and I’ll definitely get better from that.”

Tagovailoa was just 4-of-8 passing for 48 yards with his three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

“It’s tough. You get an opportunity to play on Christmas Day against a really good team and I got out there and really, not being able to put my best foot forward for our team. But, in hindsight of it, this is something that we’ve got to be able to move on from,” Tagovailoa said. “So for this game, want this game to stand on its own merit as well. Obviously, we’re going to learn from these mistakes.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins need to learn quickly. Miami has lost four straight games to fall to 8-7 and has a trip to New England next week. But if the Dolphins win their next two games, they’ll be in the playoffs.

“I would say it’s easy to keep the confidence up with this group,” Tagovailoa said. “I think we all believe in each other. I would say we all love one another. We’re all invested into each other as well.

“I don’t think it’s time for us to blink. We just move on and we learn from it and we’ve got another tough team that we’ve got to go to and play.”