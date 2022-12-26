Tua Tagovailoa placed in concussion protocol again

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 26, 2022, 5:22 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s status for the Week 17 matchup against the Patriots is in doubt after the quarterback was once again placed in the concussion protocol on Monday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tagovailoa’s status in his Monday press conference.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said no one noticed that Tagovailoa sustained a hit that would have caused a concussion.

“It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel added that it’s not clear if Tagovailoa actually suffered a concussion, but he displayed enough symptoms to be placed in the protocol. McDaniel only found out about it a couple of hours ago. There is a chance that Tagovailoa could be cleared this week.

But if he isn’t, Teddy Bridgewater would start in Tagovailoa’s stead. He returned from injury to being the team’s backup on Sunday.

Of course, Tagovailoa missed time earlier this season with a concussion when his head hit the turf against the Bengals back in September. The week before, he had displayed gross motor instability after being pushed to the ground on a pass against the Bills. But he was cleared to return to the game with what he and the team called a back injury.

9 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa placed in concussion protocol again

  3. I think they’re just hoping Tua was concussed in the 4th quarter given how bad he was. Unfortunately, he just isn’t good.

  4. Perhaps there’s a lot more to learn about concussions. Is it possible this is the underlying cause of Tua’s unexplained drop in performance the last 3 weeks?

  7. A concussion is the only explanation for those three horrible interceptions. No one with all of their facilities would give the Packers gifts like that, even on Christmas Day.

  8. If Tua can’t go and Bridgewater starts, they can kiss any chance they ever had of making the playoffs goodbye.

    No matter what Tua has going on, he’s still their best option at QB.

  9. As a Bama fan I’ll always have a place in my heart for this kid, but I’m really starting to think a long NFL future isn’t in the cards him. I hope he’s being smart with his money.

