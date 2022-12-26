Tyler Higbee on Baker Mayfield: He belongs in this league and proved it Sunday

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note.

Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.

“The guy’s a competitor,” Higbee said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “He’s a good quarterback. He belongs in this league, and he proved that today.”

Where Mayfield’s future will be remains up in the air, but he’s answered a lot of doubts about having one since arriving in Los Angeles. That doesn’t erase the earlier struggles, but it makes for a happier way to put a trying year to bed.