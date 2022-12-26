Will Lamar Jackson be back for Sunday night vs. Steelers?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2022, 11:50 AM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
New Year’s Day will feature one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries. The question is whether the home team will feature its starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, who was injured earlier this months, has missed three games and most of a fourth with a knee injury. The team continues to believe he will play again.

There’s actually a chance he’ll play this week. As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, it’s right around 50-50 that he’ll play against the Steelers.

For Jackson, the real question is whether he’s willing to risk playing if he’s anything less than 100 percent. He’s so close to finishing his rookie contract that the risk may not be worth it — especially if the risk is enhanced by Jackson’s knee not being fully healed.

It’s a real consideration for players who are so close to finishing their first NFL contracts, and no one should question Jackson if he decides not to play unless and until he has a new contract.

7 responses to “Will Lamar Jackson be back for Sunday night vs. Steelers?

  2. Lamar Jackson is being paid over 20 million dollars to play this year, so I definitely will question it if he breaches his contract and sits out.

  3. He’s going to get tagged regardless, so if he wants on another team I don’t see how not playing if he technically can, with the division still in play, being a move that impresses anyone who may be considering going after him this off season. He’s hardly free and clear after the season.

  4. Jackson has gambled on himself and lost, likely costing himself ten’s of millions in the process. Jackson needs to play and play well if he has any hope of regaining the goodwill he earned two years ago during his MVP season and proving he’s worth top shelf QB money. I think he will play Sunday night and prove that he isn’t worth the investment. This off-season the Ravens will hit him with the transition tag and trade him to the highest bidder.

  5. Refusing to play until he gets a new contract will raise more red flags then his recent injury history.

  6. Time to man up…… Sitting out will do nothing to increase his capital. Being labeled a quitter, sellout, “No I in team but there is a me”, player would. It’s not totally about Jackson here. There are a lot of guys playing hurt, playing through pain, and gut checking their abilities at this time of year on every team, including the Ravens. IF he wants more money, to be respected financially, and get over the hump, he is doing it wrong!!! C’mon Lamar!!! Your team needs you, the fans need you, and YOU need them!!!! MAN UP!!!

