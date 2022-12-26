Zach Wilson will be inactive on Sunday, Joe Flacco will back up Mike White

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been demoted all the way to the bottom of the depth chart.

Mike White will return to the starting lineup for the Jets this week after he was medically cleared, and Joe Flacco will back White up, head coach Robert Saleh said today.

Wilson will be inactive for Sunday’s game at Seattle. Saleh said that if the Jets have three quarterbacks active then Chris Streveler would be the third, but the Jets have not yet decided whether to use Streveler on Sunday. Streveler came in when Wilson was benched last week and flashed some running ability, which has led to talk that the Jets could use Streveler in a package of plays the way the Saints use Taysom Hill.

The demotion represents the latest indication that the Jets have completely lost confidence in Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It’s hard to believe Wilson will be back with the Jets in any capacity next season.

Despite the disaster that Wilson has become, the Jets still have a path to the playoffs: They’ll get in if they win their last two games and the the Patriots lose one game.