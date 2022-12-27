At some point, NFL’s doctors and/or teams may keep Tua Tagovailoa off the field

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2022, 10:58 AM EST
A narrative has emerged in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa‘s latest placement in the concussion protocol. It goes like this: “Tua should not play again this year.”

That makes little sense. If/when he’s cleared to return to play this season, why shouldn’t he? Certain concerns regarding optics could prompt the Dolphins to not use him despite being cleared (like they did against the Vikings in October), but if he’s cleared, he’s cleared.

The more relevant question isn’t whether he shouldn’t play again this year, but whether he shouldn’t play again, ever. The issue has apparently emerged among the player’s family; NBC’s Cris Collinsworth explained during a Steelers-Dolphins game earlier this year that, when Tua was asked whether his parents are OK with him continuing to play, Tua said, “I don’t know.”

Although Tua won’t want to walk away, he may be facing greater family pressure to stop. And, at some point, he may find himself unable to get any doctor to clear him to play, similar to former NFL running back Jahvid Best. The physics aren’t on Tua’s side; he’s smaller than most quarterbacks, and he has shown an inability to date to protect himself against hits that cause his head to strike the ground.

The broader question is whether Tua’s concussion history will become a scarlet letter, prompting the Dolphins to move on from him and other teams to shun him. With so many quarterbacks never having concussion issues, a player who has several of them runs the risk of becoming the latest victim of unspoken collusion, where 32 supposedly independent businesses make business decisions aimed at advancing their collective best interests.

Right or wrong, the people who truly run the league surely realize that it’s not good for business to have periodic controversies regarding one player’s propensity to suffer concussions. And so the broader football machine, made up of interchangeable parts that are regularly changed out, would potentially reject Tua in order to get past this question of whether and when and if he’ll have yet another concussion.

Despite the league’s general belief that there’s no such thing as bad publicity, constant concussion discussion is bad for everybody. It gets parents to start thinking about not letting their kids play football. Which threatens to choke off the supply of future pro football players.

So, for the NFL, the best outcome could be for Tua’s parents to get him to stop playing. If he doesn’t make that decision on his own, the NFL’s doctors and/or the NFL’s teams may eventually make it for him.

  2. Shut Tua down for the season. If he has concussion issues next year it is time to call it a career. In the offseason Tua needs to speak with guys like Chris Miller, Troy Aikmen, and Steve Young; QB’s that have retired due to concussion issues.

  3. Yank him. Too bad Miami. The NFL IS NOT going to getting sued millions and millions if he gets hurt one more time in 2022. Some players are too fragile to play in the NFL and he is one of them.

  4. looking back, it’s pretty clear something was wrong. i mean, he literally could not get the ball within 3 yards of his target on the last three drives. no, i wasn’t saying “he’s obviously hurt” at the time, this is pure hindsight.

    i think i have seen more clips of tua bouncing his head off the ground this year than of all other qbs ever. is there a reason he seems more prone to wind up getting tackled like that? seems odd

  6. I mean, you’re extrapolating a lot from the very little we know about what his parents think. For me, I think he should probably hang them up. Super dangerous situation he’s in.

  8. Collusion would require a team to actually want to sign a guy and other owners pressuring them not to. I don’t see that happening. He’ll keep being given roster spots until he proves that he’s too unreliable to keep playing.

  9. “Some point” was week 3 when he stumbled like drunk trying to get back to the huddle.
    I hope the kid’s career was worth it!

  10. What is cleared ? The idea that a person can get 3 concussions in 3 months and everything is fine because he has no headaches. It’s a brain bruise, and we have no idea what it does long term to a person. If he plays I fear for his longterm well being. Brian Hoyer got a concussion in week 4 and has not returned yet. Yeah he’s older ready to retire. However Tua could ruin his life and someone in the Dolphins organization has to have the guts to not let that happen.

  12. Why doesn’t the NFL increase roster sizes and the cap? Having two solid QBs on a roster along with some positional depth will only benefit the competitive balance of their sport.

  13. Tackle football should be banned by law. Paying someone to risk their mental health is barbaric, and should not be allowed to exist in this day and age where we know hits to the head do irreversible harm to people.

    All organized football leagues from Pop Warner to the NFL should have to either go to flag football or be shut down. There, I said it.

  14. As the #1 Dolphins Fan I want them to shut him down for the rest of the season and let him heal and bring him back in training Camp with competition.

    I love Tua not a Tuanon but a true diehard fan since 1970….I want what’s best for Tua and this team. I love Mike McDaniel and what he brings to this team and can’t wait for season II.

  17. As a Dolphins fan don’t want him too however realize the best thing is for him to retire before something tragic happens on the field.

    Remember this is only a game folks.

  18. I want to be careful here because we have no access to his medical files, I only play a doctor on TV and there’s just a lot in general we don’t know.

    BUT… I was wondering the same thing Mike after I saw the headline yesterday on Tua being in the concussion protocol again, especially after that terrible performance against a middling team on Sunday. Very concerning for a young man to have so many concussions already, especially in such a short period of time.

    And how many times have we seen this year where a player misses a game or two from a concussion, passes the protocols and immediately goes out with a concussion his first game back. The current protocols are simply not lengthy enough in many cases.

    Hopefully the Dolphins wisely shut him down for the rest of the year, as painful as that might be for the franchise. More importantly, here’s hoping that a full off season of rest for Tua results in his brain healing properly and he’s not concussion prone in the future. I know a lot of people are skeptical of the kid’s talent, but we’ve seen a lot of impressive play out of him this season when he’s been healthy. The league is better with Tua/Hill/Waddle lighting it up out there.

  19. After Mike McDaniel’s horrific handling of Tia’s first concussion, his statement saying how much he cares for his player’s safety rings eerily hollow.

  20. Every concussion leaves you more vulnerable to the next concussion. This is his 3rd one of the season. The Dolphins need to shut Tua down for the rest of the season and give his brain a chance to heal.

  21. You confuse collusion with common sense. If Tua continues to have concussions, and can’t be relied on to be healthy, at the most important position on the team, what owner in their right mind would give him a contract?

    It’s not collusion if 32 people independently conclude signing someone is bad for the team or bad for their business. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

  23. He should sit and make sure he isnt doing irreparable harm to his body.

    And also, the dolphins might have a better shot with the backup in anyway. Not throwing shade, just saying, hes not playing well.

  24. Why don’t I hear the Dolphins announcing some kind of helmet change for all their QBs to prevent concussions? Seems the current selection is failing them. Dolphins are sitting on their hands rather than doing something.

    This makes me wonder if Daniels is cut from the Shanahan cloth that simply does not worry about QB injuries: next man up!

  29. Tackle football is no longer viable. They really are playing knock down football and thus all the head to head hits as defenders are trained to lead with their shoulders to know the ball carrier off his feet.

  30. Couldn’t the players helmets be fitted with an impact sensor of some kind? That technology is out there already in other applications, so instead of spotters watching the field, they can receive a wireless notification and immediately audit a replay? Maybe you start with the QB, but in the future why not all players?

  32. Perfect opportunity for Miami to get out from under this QB situation and not extend him. He’s not the guy.

  35. let’s face it, even healthy he was never that good a quarterback;

    coming from Caretaker U. he was never properly trained or developed for the pro game;

    given those impediments he’s gone about as far as he can so it’s foolhardy to risk further injury;

  36. Just because he’s cleared doesn’t mean he’s healed. You’re writing as if the medical community knows how to treat concussions the way they know how to treat sprained ankles, and they don’t! Someone’s concussion risk is higher months after having suffered a previous concussion. It can take up to a year to get back to normal.

    “If he’s cleared, he’s cleared” doesn’t mean anything.

  37. Compare his play vs GB before and after the hit that probably caused the concussion (a clean tackle that did not look unusual at the time). The three odd interceptions and mediocre (at best) offense came after. I’m not blaming anyone, but given the nature of concussions and his history this season, wouldn’t it be prudent/wise to sit him the rest of the season, at least, and get some indepth diagnosis and treatment? That would also give the players whose lives have been diminished or destroyed to speak with Tua and his family to let them know what happened to them. He’s only 24.

  39. Should have drafted Herbert in the first place. Three concussions in one year!?! Dude, pick up your ball and go home. Stop having to deal with this and the ramifications you’ll have for the rest of your life. It’s not like your good enough to ever win anything in the NFL so don’t lose at life too.

  40. Tua may or may not be back this season, but the bigger problem for the Dolphins is how can you build around a QB that gets a concussion basically every time his head hits the ground. When I played in high school and college I can’t tell you how many times that happened, and the helmets were supposedly not as good as what they have now. Never was a problem. And its not a problem for most other players either. Its a shame because he made progress this year, and if healthy he will get even better, but at this point how can you continue with him. Your roster is stacked on offense for the next 3-4 years, you have to probably go in another direction.

