Bethune-Cookman hires Ed Reed as its next head coach

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Bethune-Cookman at Miami
HBCU lost a Hall of Fame defensive back turned head coach when Deion Sanders left Jackson State to go to Colorado. A few weeks later, another Hall of Fame defensive back is starting his head coaching career at a HBCU.

Ed Reed has accepted the job at Bethune-Cookman, the school announced Tuesday. He will become the 16th head coach in the Wildcats’ history.

Bethune-Cookman, which is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a member of the SWAC. The Wildcats finished 2-9 last season, including 2-6 in conference play.

Reed’s alma mater, the University of Miami, hired him in 2020 to serve as the football team’s chief of staff, an advisory role to head coach Manny Diaz.

He played for the Ravens from 2002-12 and finished his career in 2013 with the Texans and Jets. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him into Canton in 2019 in his first year of eligibility.

3 responses to “Bethune-Cookman hires Ed Reed as its next head coach

  2. He’s going to be an excellent coach! I listed to his analysis here in the D.C. are for years about our horrible defenses in Washington and he was ALWAYS spot on! I wish we could have hired him years ago! I wish him nothing but success!

