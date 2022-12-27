Brandon Staley: Chargers expected to make the playoffs, this is just the beginning

Getty Images

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with Monday night’s win over the Colts, but coach Brandon Staley says that’s nothing to celebrate.

Staley said after the game that the Chargers have only accomplished the first of their goals by making the postseason and have more to come.

“It’s just the beginning,” Staley said. “This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point. I’m really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we’ve been able to demonstrate in order to make this postseason. That’s probably what I’m most proud of, not just being in the postseason but how we made it, what it took for us to get in, but this is just the beginning for us.”

It’s the Chargers’ first playoff appearance since 2018.