Brian Daboll: We’re not in playoffs yet, I’m not going to look down that road

When the 2022 season started, there were not a lot of predictions that included the Giants among the teams that would be taking part in the postseason but head coach Brian Daboll’s gotten a lot more out of the team in his first season than most people expected.

A win on Sunday will assure the Giants of a spot in the tournament and there are plenty of folks outside the organization talking about what that says about the job Daboll has done this season. There were several questions at his Monday press conference about what making the playoffs means for him and the team’s players, but Daboll wasn’t willing to talk about anything other than this week’s task.

“We’re not in it yet,” Daboll said. “I’m not going to look too far down the road, and we’re going to try to beat the Colts. And that’s where I’m at with it.”

Daboll and the Giants will be comfortable favorites over the Colts this weekend, but they know as well as anyone that projections and reality can be very different so it makes sense that they would do their best not to look past the next game.