Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2022, 2:13 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had no interest in being the team’s interim head coach, but that doesn’t appear to have impacted his chance to be a candidate for the full-time position.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team hopes to interview Evero as part of their search for Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement in Denver.

Evero is in his first year on the Broncos staff and the defense has been strong for the most part this season. He has never been a head coach before and  spent the last five seasons on the Rams staff as a defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Hackett was the third straight first-time head coach in Denver and the fact that they’ve cycled through them in six years led to Paton being asked if the team will prioritize head coaching experience in the search. Paton called it “helpful,” but, as their desire to interview Evero illustrates, said the search would not be limited to coaches who have held the top job in the past.

7 responses to “Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy

  1. Hire based on checking a box and they will be picking their 5th coach in 7 years. Not to mention, unless the hire is a quarterback whisperer to save Wilson, they are going to stink for another 3 or 4 years at a minimum.

  3. This Broncos GM seems a lot like the guy who takes a swallow of sour milk from the fridge, almost barfs, then puts it back and says, “I’ll try it again later… maybe it will taste better next time.” LOL! They’re stuck with a washed up diva at QB (“Let’s ride!), and now they’re going to interview ANOTHER guy who has never been a head coach??? Walmart is run a hell of a lot better than this football team…. Poor Broncos fans….

  4. Reminds me of the classic Simpsons episode when Skinner asks “Am I so out of touch?… No it’s the children who are wrong”

  5. No No No The defense only looked good on paper. They folded for losses many times at the end of games that were winnable. Then they gave up 44 points to the Rams.If Fangio wasn’t good enough how can this guy possibly succeed? And the black thing is no reason to hire anyone.

  6. Love to see him come to Green Bay to do the same job. He should have been hired last time but MLF when with nepotism and hired a friend.

