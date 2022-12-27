Broncos waive Michael Ojemudia

Getty Images

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and the sent a member of their secondary packing on Tuesday.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was placed on waivers. The Broncos also signed defensive back Delonte Hood and tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad and released running back Devine Ozigbo from that roster.

Ojemudia was a third-round pick in 2020 and he started 11 of the 16 games he played with the team during his rookie season. He had 62 tackles, four forced fumbles, and six passes defensed that year.

He only played in two games in 2021, however, and has made just three appearances this season. He had 11 tackles and two passes defensed in those appearances.