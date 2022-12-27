Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?

Getty Images

Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints.

One source with a finger firmly on the pulse of pro football told PFT that it’s currently the “worst-kept secret” in league circles.

It would still be a stunner if it happens. Considering the various potential openings for 2023, it could be the only place where Payton and Brady could finish what nearly happened in Miami for 2022.

Brady is a free agent after the season. He can go anywhere. Why not the Saints? Why not team up with Payton? Why not play his home games in the stadium where he won his first Super Bowl?

As the source put it, Payton’s not going to Denver or Carolina. With the Chargers making the playoffs, that job isn’t coming open. The only other potential destination would be the Cowboys, if Dallas loses in the opening round of the playoffs and coach Mike McCarthy gets fired.

And the only drawback to Payton going back to the Saints is that it would delay his quest to be the first coach in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

So stay tuned. Maybe it will be Payton back in New Orleans. And Brady and Payton finally together, come 2023.