Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report; Tony Pollard remains DNP

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons to the practice report Tuesday. He has a hand injury that limited him.

The team’s practice report otherwise remained unchanged.

Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) again was DNP on the report, though Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day he expected the Pro Bowler to be a part of a light practice.

Until this week, Pollard hadn’t appeared on the report since Week 5 when he missed a practice with an illness.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he expects Pollard to play in Thursday Night Football.

“He looks good for the game,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “I know it’s a short week, but we don’t have him down as something that [would keep him out]. We’re counting on him playing.”

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remains out of practice.

Safety Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and defensive end Sam Williams (concussion) were limited again.

Williams missed the Cowboys’ victory over the Eagles after a car wreck left him with a neck strain and a concussion. The neck strain no longer is listed on the report.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), receiver Noah Brown (foot) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) remained full participants.

6 responses to “Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report; Tony Pollard remains DNP

  3. Micah had 2 Tackles and 1 Assisted Tackle on the Stats sheet I’m reading.
    Must’ve hit the Rookie Wall.

  4. Anyone who enjoys making money should consider placing a wager on the cowboys’ opponent in the first round of the playoffs. Historical data indicates the move is a very sound investment.

  5. Anybody on here acting like they would pass on Parsons if they had a chance to get him is lying through their teeth. And they know it. He had a quiet game because the Eagles had a great plan to take him out. He’ll adjust. Is he DPOY? Of course not. He’s still learning how to pace himself. He’s probably still growing physically, too. He had a sack and a fumble recovery the week before. In the first Philly game, he had 1 1/2 stuffs and two passes defensed. He typically finds a way to impact the game, even if it’s just drawing attention.

  6. Long as Zeke keeps doing what he has been doing, got me in the fantasy championship and everyone shook there heads when i drafted him.

