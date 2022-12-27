Cowboys expect Tony Pollard to practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Running back Tony Pollard wouldn’t have practiced for the Cowboys on Monday, but the team expects him to be on the field Tuesday.

Pollard was listed as a non-participant on the team’s estimated practice report because of a thigh injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team won’t be holding a full practice session on Tuesday, but they will be doing some work and Pollard will be doing it with his teammates.

“We’re not doing a whole lot, but he’ll be a part of it,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) was the only other player listed as out of practice Monday.

Defensive end Sam Williams (concussion) was listed as limited on Monday. McCarthy said the plan is for him to be a full participant in their second session of the week.