Dan Campbell: Panthers loss “best thing,” you do best work when your face gets kicked in

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2022, 9:39 AM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Lions at Panthers
Getty Images

A three-game winning streak moved the Lions into a good spot in the chase for playoff berths in the NFC going into Week 16, but their hopes of advancing to the postseason took a serious blow in Carolina.

The Panthers got a win that boosted their bid for a division title while leaving the Lions in need of wins and help from others if they’re going to play an 18th game this season. Those circumstances would make any loss painful, but the fact that Carolina ran for 320 yards and picked up 570 yards overall in the 37-23 win made it all the more painful.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes there’s a silver lining to getting steamrolled the way his team did last weekend, however.

“Look, I’m just going to say this again, it stings,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “It’s awful. But man, it’s the best thing that could happen to us because I think no matter who you are, in whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in. . . . I do know, man, when your back is against the wall and you get trodded on and everything is at its worst, either you stay down there, or you get up, and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression, and man, you go. And there is a purpose. So I think this is the best thing for us.”

A 3-12 Bears team waits for the Lions this weekend and that should probably help them live up to Campbell’s belief that the team can rebound with a win, but last Saturday’s result means that they’ll need an extended rally in order to get where they want to go this season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Dan Campbell: Panthers loss “best thing,” you do best work when your face gets kicked in

  1. As a Lions fan, we continue to improve despite the result. The needs list is all D in the off-season and good drafting again with a modest mid level FA signing or two and I hope we can get the D to around 15-18 ranked next season. If this team can get the opposition off the field with a degree of regularity the offense will score what’s needed. Green arrow way up still. IMO

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.