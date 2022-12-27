Derrick Henry returns to practice, but Jeffery Simmons remains out

Getty Images

The Titans returned to practice Tuesday and running back Derrick Henry (hip) did, too. He had a limited practice after being estimated as a non-participant Monday when the Titans had a walkthrough.

But defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) remained out.

Linebacker Denico Autry (biceps), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and safety Amani Hooker (knee) returned to limited work Tuesday after the Titans estimated them as non-participants a day earlier.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) did not practice again.

Offensive guard Aaron Brewer (calf) again was limited.