Derwin James in concussion protocol after hit that led to his ejection

Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s win over the Colts for a hit to the head of wide receiver Ashton Dulin, but he wouldn’t have returned even if officials hadn’t disqualified him from the proceedings.

Head coach Brandon Staley said after the 20-3 win that James is in the concussion protocol. Dulin was also taken out of the game after being placed in the protocol.

Staley also said that he thinks ejecting James was the wrong decision.

“No, I did not, because I know Derwin’s intent,” Staley said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I thought that he tried to lead with the shoulder. . . . It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play. I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

History suggests James will not be suspended after being kicked out, but he will have to clear the protocol before he is able to rejoin the lineup in Los Angeles.