Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2022, 8:07 AM EST
Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s win over the Colts for a hit to the head of wide receiver Ashton Dulin, but he wouldn’t have returned even if officials hadn’t disqualified him from the proceedings.

Head coach Brandon Staley said after the 20-3 win that James is in the concussion protocol. Dulin was also taken out of the game after being placed in the protocol.

Staley also said that he thinks ejecting James was the wrong decision.

“No, I did not, because I know Derwin’s intent,” Staley said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I thought that he tried to lead with the shoulder. . . . It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play. I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

History suggests James will not be suspended after being kicked out, but he will have to clear the protocol before he is able to rejoin the lineup in Los Angeles.

7 responses to “Derwin James in concussion protocol after hit that led to his ejection

  2. I get that Staley is just defending his guy, but the replay clearly showed that he led high and with the crown of his helmet. Regardless of what his intent was, it was a personal foul and a good call.

  4. The coach is full of crap, he led with his head and in no circumstances the NFL will not allow this, the player is not very smart

  5. It looked dirtier than it was.
    He came in very fast and indeed hit Dulin’s shoulder first, but his momentum continued on to his head. It was a consequence of the speed of the collision more than it looked like a targeted headshot.
    A play that would have been celebrated in the past but is now correctly viewed as unnecessarily violent.

  6. Ben Baldinger posted a clear replay at a different angle that showed his helmet making contact with that of the defender.
    Even if there was no “intent” the result was a clear helmet to helmet and I can see how the officials thought it looked deliberate.

