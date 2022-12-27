How did Tua Tagovailoa end up in the concussion protocol?

December 27, 2022
As if the news that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suddenly landed back in the concussion protocol wasn’t jarring enough, the circumstances regarding Tua’s placement in the protocol raise plenty of questions.

First, despite video showing Tua’s head striking the turf late in the second quarter, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday (when specifically asked about the video) that he wasn’t sure how it happened and that “no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit.”

Second, how did Tua end up in the protocol? McDaniel said on Monday that Tua “met with the doctors today and discussed some symptoms and then from that, as you guys know, from there on, that’s between Tua and the doctors and we’ll move forward as information is projected towards us.”

Tua met with the doctors. Fine. But how did the meeting come to be? Did Tua initiate it so that he could discuss symptoms? Did the doctors approach him for the meeting after becoming aware of the video on social media? Or do they regularly meet with him after every game in an abundance of caution, given his concussion issues from earlier in the season?

Regardless, it looks as if someone (or multiple someones) failed to notice Tua’s head hitting the turf, or noticed it and failed to act on it. And that potentially hurt the team strategically. The Dolphins scored no points after Tua’s head struck the turf. He threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, arising from bad reads and/or bad decisions. If someone had activated the process of checking Tua and if they had noticed any symptoms of a concussion, the Dolphins may have been better off with Teddy Bridgewater in the second half.

Regardless, it may be Bridgewater on Sunday in New England, with the season on the line. If the Dolphins end up missing the playoffs and if Tua isn’t cleared to play again this year, the offseason will have some new and unexpected questions for the franchise.

  1. What an absolute disaster of an organization the Dolphins are, have been, and likely will be forever more. At least until ownership changes hands. Ugh.

  2. Something fishy up in Dolphin land. They don’t know, they didn’t notice and they don’t recall. Sounds fmailiar.

  3. Miami’s cheated and put Tua’s future years in jeopardy.

    Goodell is complicit with the original cover up as well which empowers Miami to keep skipping the protocols.

  4. You are really reaching again. Is everything a conspiracy in your world? He hit his head. The social media people didn’t see it in real time either. As soon as the Dolphins were aware, either by Tua approaching them/ seeing the video or whatever other scenario they took the steps. Not minimizing head trauma but what else are they supposed to do? Hire 11 people to monitor every player on the field every play to see if their head hit the ground?

  5. If he reported no symptoms and was not acting in a manner that made it seem like he was concussed, then it’s pretty hard to evaluate him in the middle of a game. Yeah, he played poorly and made bad decisions. By that standard Russell Wilson should have been in the concussion protocol all season.
    Tua probably had a headache Monday morning. That’s how it happens sometimes. You can have literally no symptoms until well after the injury.

  6. This will be a breeding ground for all the haters, most likely Jets, Bills, & Patriots fans…. It is also incumbent on Tua to let someone know if he was not right!!!!!

  8. He also had a gangbusters 4th quarter after his concussion(allegedly) against the Ravens..so stating the fact he had an awful 2nd half vs GB because of a concussion is shortsighted and misleading.

  9. I would hate to not let him play, but what do you do? He’s needed, and I’m sure he wants to play, but what happens if he just has trouble making timely decisions, or gets hit and aggravates the injury? Or worse. What if it turns into a long term thing? Or could Bridgewater hand the ball off and throw short passes to playmakers and let them do what they do? Would they be worse off? If so, they might have to beat the Jets in Miami to lock up a playoff spot. Maybe save him for that game? Tough call.

  10. Please, just shut him down for the year and let his brain recover. It’s not worth the risk.

  11. The concussion protocol says that the UNC and the spotters are empowered to act when they observe concussion symptoms in a player, following a hit to the head or neck. The hit alone is not enough to put a player in the protocol.

    Tua played pretty bad, but he hasn’t played well in 4 games. I didn’t see him clutching his head, or stumbling, or any of the other visual concussion symptoms that would empower a spotter or UNC, under the current protocol, to pull Tua from the game for an evaluation.

  12. cjmcfootball says:
    December 27, 2022 at 2:27 pm
    If he reported no symptoms and was not acting in a manner that made it seem like he was concussed, then it’s pretty hard to evaluate him in the middle of a game…
    ===================================================================
    And even then, as proven by the reaction against the Bills, even being clearly concussed, its just a back injury

  13. One of the sweetest of all gigs in professional football is a concussion spotter.
    They get to watch games from a booth, collect paychecks and don’t really have to do much of anything.
    Every once in a while to justify their existence, they call down and say: “ I I think number 24 got hit in the head “. Boom! That’s a days worth of work.

  14. I don’t know how he ended up in the concussion protocol, but his fourth quarter play gave EVERY Dolphins fan a headache

  15. Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t protect himself on or off the field. The Dolphins organization isn’t solely to blame if their player isn’t honest about how he’s feeling.

  16. You couldn’t see anything in real time on the broadcast. Spotters didn’t see it. How can all these fans skewer the organization then? Lots of arm chair doctors on here. Actually lots of Jets and Pats fans hoping they shut him down.

  17. As serious as an issue that this is, it cannot be 100% completely on the shoulders of the spotters. If Tua hit his head and it was clearly not obvious or noticable to the spotters, the coaching staff or even his teammates that he got his head rattled and started feeling off then it is 100% HIS responsibility to say something or notify someone. I’m sorry but once you venture into ‘Macho Land’ and decide to not inform someone of an injury to yourself you unfortunately have no one else to blame but yourself. He showed zero symptoms during the game so what are the spotters or the coaching staff supposed to do if the player is not holding up their end of the bargain and letting them know?

  19. I’m not an expert by any stretch, but someone needs to analyze that game and look at every play where Tua had contact with his helmet against anything. There’s a video going around that shows a possible time when it happened, but Tua didn’t look like he felt any ill effects afterwards. If he isn’t worried, he probably should be. The long term effects of such brain injuries can be devastating.

  20. Dolphins aren’t going anywhere this year even with a 100% healthy Tua. If they believe he is the future, it’s best to shut him down for the rest of the season.
    As for the concussion protocol, it needs to be changed so that the second time in a season a player enters the protocol, they are done for the season.

  21. In football players get hit in the head pretty often. Ask any running back. To say it’s somebody’s fault is in the 6-7 range on the bs scale.

