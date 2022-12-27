Jeff Saturday pushes back against Brandon Staley: Derwin James’ ejection was warranted

Getty Images

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him.

Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said after the victory, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday pushed back Tuesday.

“If you look at all the rule changes over the last 10 years, or however long it’s been now, since we’ve been trying to take that stuff out of the game, that will be one that they’ll show week after week when they go to teams to say what you can’t do,” Saturday said. “I disagree [with Staley]. I think the ejection was warranted.”

Staley said, in part, that he disagreed with the ejection because he knows “Derwin’s intent,” but intent does not factor into illegal hits.

James led with the crown of his helmet and connected with the side of Dulin’s neck.

Not only was it illegal; it was unnecessary.

“It was right in front of me, and it definitely deserved an ejection,” Saturday said. “You can’t launch into a guy’s head, especially a guy who’s turned the other way and unprotected.”