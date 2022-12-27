Jerry Jones on players losing the ball in the sun: “The sun was there for both teams”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is proud of the football palace he built in Dallas, and he doesn’t take kindly to suggestions that the ability of the sunlight to get through the glass exterior and get into players’ eyes indoors represents a design flaw.

In Sunday’s game, Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup failed to catch a ball that touched his hand in the end zone because he lost the ball in the sun. But when Jones was asked about that this morning on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said there’s no reason to think the sun provides a competitive disadvantage to the Cowboys.

“The sun was there for both teams, and so both teams have to look for it,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve got a lot of [coaches], and they’ve got assistants. You don’t have a lack of people out there who can tell where the sun is.”

Both teams do have to deal with the sun, but that doesn’t mean the sunlight affects both teams equally in every game. There have been some notable moments — including last season’s playoff loss to the 49ers — when players on the Cowboys have had the sun in their eyes at crucial times. That hurts, even if it’s not an issues Jones wants to address.