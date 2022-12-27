Jim Irsay: I reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before I wanted to

December 27, 2022
Colts owner Jim Irsay cost himself a lot of money by giving head coach Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season, only to fire him in the middle of the 2022 season. Irsay now regrets it.

In an interview with ESPN, Irsay said the contract he gave Reich wasn’t something he was eager to do.

“I reluctantly gave Frank an extension sooner than I wanted to,” Irsay said.

But Irsay didn’t elaborate on that claim, and it’s a strange one: Irsay owns the team. He calls the shots, makes the final decisions, and decides who gets a contract and who doesn’t. It’s unclear why he would extend Reich if he didn’t want to extend him. If Irsay didn’t think Reich was the right person to coach his team for years to come, no one was making Irsay extend him.

But Irsay did extend him, through the 2026 season, and ESPN reported that Irsay now owes Reich $36 million over the length of that contract.

32 responses to "Jim Irsay: I reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before I wanted to

  5. Irsay has so much criticism for Dan Snyder, while the rest of the owners just think Irsay is a fool. If there is ever a consideration to vote an owner out, Irsay should be worried.

  6. Irsay is going to have to sell off some of his memorabilia collection to pay Reich and hire a new coach…poor guy

  7. Jim Beam: “I reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before I wanted to”

    Whoops… I meant Jim Irsay: My bad! 🤔🤡🤭

  10. Sorry, Colts fans. With this chucklehead as an owner, as deeply involved as he is, you all are hosed.

  11. This guy is #2 right behind Danny boy as the worst owner in sports. Why talk about this now? Reich isnt at fault for your team being a dumpster fire mess you are.

  13. i’m pretty sure guitar jimmy’s life has been a long series of regrettable decisions paved over by a ton of daddy’s inheritance money.. so why begrudge frank reich his, when jimmy castrated him by benching matt ryan…then once frank was fired and saturday was hired, ryan was back at qb… and as further punishment to jimmy, that didn’t work out and foles was inserted to no good result except next uears draft position…

  14. Jimmy the drunk Irsay with yet another dumb decision. Are we really surprised???

    This is a guy that got pulled over two years ago and was on everything but skates… Suspended by his piers and the league for basically being an idiot.

    If he thinks he has any respect from the other 31 owners in that league, once again, he’s sorely mistaken. At best, he’s the but of everyones jokes. He can say what we wants about Snyder, but at least Snyder made his own money. And believe me, I can’t stand him.

    The Colts however, are a good team and organization. Jimmy the clown has no other revenue and has done nothing in the business community on his own. He’s simply a member of the lucky sperm club… Being stuck with that clown as your owner. Sort of erases all the legitimacy that Payton Manning brought to that organization.

  17. I’m picturing Jim Irsay waking up one morning, hungover, and after checking social media, exclaims, “I did what?”

  18. This guy’s father botched the 83 draft with Elway, became a villain in Baltimore in 84 with the Mayflower trucks: the kid Irsay the current guy was lucky enough to have Bill Polish draft Peyton Manning then he was dumb enough to ship him off to Denver to win another super bowl then draft Andrew Luck then get him killed and make him quit and now it’s a complete mess. Snyder looks good compared to this guy.

  19. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving franchise….THAT bout sums it up!!
    Hey Jim, HERE’S YOUR SIGN….

  22. This is the problem with Indianapolis Colts. He makes a decision, regrets the devision, places blames outside of himself, and us still talking about it weeks later.

  23. So says the organization that also had a first round grade on Tom Brady. Sure Jim sure

  26. 99% of the time someone calls someone a “drunk” on this site, I believe those posts are not posted. But in this case and anything about the Washington Football team and Jim Beam, is pedal down, full steam ahead.

  28. There really should be a way/formula, fiscally, to coordinate or add/subtract the coaching salaries (including ‘dead’$) to the team CAP numbers. Ownership that spends ridiculous on coaches should be impacted, beyond their bank accounts.

    Watch Denver spend a large amount on Coach Payton.

  30. Or say has literally turned this team into a laughingstock by his own doing. I’m guessing with Reich and Ryan at the helm this team would be sitting in a playoff position.

  31. In Indy, the jokes write themselves. A team of comedy writers couldn’t do much better.

  32. I’m sure Colts fans would gladly get rid of Isray and bring back Reich as head coach in a minute…

