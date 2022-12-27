Mike Tomlin embraces flex to Sunday night: If you’re being flexed you’re doing something right

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2022, 12:03 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers’ game on Sunday at Baltimore has been flexed into Sunday Night Football, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin embraces it.

Tomlin noted today that he and Ravens coach John Harbaugh have gone against each other on Sunday night many times in their coaching careers, and he said that’s a credit to both franchises, that the league views the Steelers-Ravens rivalry as one that it wants to put in front of a large audience.

“I think this is the 10th time that Harbs and I have played Sunday night ball together,” Tomlin said. “He’s an awesome dance partner. They’re an awesome dance partner. It’s just good to be in significant games. When I got that call the other night that the game was flexed, I didn’t hate that. I loved that. If your games are not getting flexed this time of year you’re not doing it right. You’re not in significant ones. So we don’t run from that, we run to that. Although we do respect their environment, and the hostility of that environment on Sunday Night Football, we’re not going to hate the fact that we’re there. We’re going to embrace that and smile in the face of the adversity that those variables create.”

The Steelers are long shots to make the playoffs, but Tomlin noted that it’s valuable for his players to get experience playing in significant games. And they’re in a significant game on Sunday night.

5 responses to “Mike Tomlin embraces flex to Sunday night: If you’re being flexed you’re doing something right

  2. There’s something to be said about that. If you’re a Steelers fan you have to at least be optimistic. If this ends up being Tomlin’s “worst season,” you have to sleep well knowing it’s only up from here.

  3. What else could he say? I mean this game is gonna suck harder than the giant black hole at the center of the Milky Way, but Tomlin’s has to put as good a face on it as is possible.

  5. andyreidsmustache says:
    December 27, 2022 at 12:18 pm
    ___________________________________________________________
    It can still get much worse. No more Big Ben. Now they have Kenny Pick-off. 5TDs/9INTs in 10 games.

