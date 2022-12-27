Packers put Dean Lowry on IR, sign Bo Melton off Seahawks practice squad

Getty Images

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry has played in 101 consecutive games, but he will not make it to No. 102.

The team announced on Tuesday that Lowry has been placed on injured reserve. Lowry injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and will miss the team’s final two regular season games. He would be eligible to return after two postseason games, but the Packers have a lot of work to do to even get into the playoffs.

Lowry started 12 of the first 15 games this season. He has 43 tackles, a half-sack, and five quarterback hits in those appearances.

