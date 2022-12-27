Packers put Dean Lowry on IR, sign Bo Melton off Seahawks practice squad

December 27, 2022
Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry has played in 101 consecutive games, but he will not make it to No. 102.

The team announced on Tuesday that Lowry has been placed on injured reserve. Lowry injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and will miss the team’s final two regular season games. He would be eligible to return after two postseason games, but the Packers have a lot of work to do to even get into the playoffs.

Lowry started 12 of the first 15 games this season. He has 43 tackles, a half-sack, and five quarterback hits in those appearances.

Melton was a Seahawks seventh-round pick this year and he’s spent the entire regular season on their practice squad. He had 164 catches for 2,011 receiving yards while at Rutgers.

  2. Wyatt should have been starting anyway.
    —————————-
    Lowry is way ahead of Wyatt in understanding the job. That’s why he isn’t starting. He’s coming around with better understanding his role and staying focused on his responsibility in a 3 – 4 defense,.. but losing Lowry will hurt in the meantime.

  3. Wyatt has been in the coach’s doghouse since almost day 1.
    Now he’s getting his opportunity out of necessity and it’s time to justify his lofty draft status
    It shouldn’t be too difficult to replace Lowry’s production.
    Get it Done!

  4. Melton has some skills but for whatever reason he struggled to get on the field. Early word was trouble with the offense but that may not be entirely accurate.

  5. I don’t wish bad things on anyone. But I cannot understand how GB put up with Lowry for so long.

