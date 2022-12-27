PFT’s Week 17 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
1. 49ers (11-4; No. 4): They would beat anyone in the NFL right now. If that doesn’t make them No. 1, what does?

2. Bills (12-3; No. 2): They haven’t lost since that rollercoaster ride against the Vikings. Maybe they won’t lose again.

3. Chiefs (12-3; No. 3): I still can’t shake the feeling that they’ll get back to the Super Bowl and win it.

4. Eagles (13-2; No. 1): Could they actually squander the No.1 seed?

5. Bengals (11-4; No. 5): Monday night’s game against the Bills means everything for the Bengals. And for the Bills.

6. Cowboys (11-4; No. 6): Can they stay consistent? That’s the real question for a team with a propensity to shoot itself in the foot.

7. Vikings (12-3; No. 7): At a certain point, it’s no longer luck.

8. Ravens (10-5; No. 9): They can shake things up in the AFC field.

9. Chargers (9-6; No. 10): If they fully unleash Justin Herbert, they can hang with anyone.

10. Jaguars (7-8; No. 14): No one should want to play them in the playoffs.

11. Dolphins (8-7; No. 8): Another decent season, another failure to make the playoffs.

12. Lions (7-8; No. 11): It was fun while it lasted. And it may not be over.

13. Giants (8-6-1; No. 12): They’re good enough to always keep things interesting.

14. Commanders (7-7-1; No. 13): It could be Carson Wentz time, with the playoffs on the line.

15. Steelers (7-8; No. 20): All of a sudden, a winning record doesn’t seem so crazy.

16. Packers (7-8; No. 22): No NFC playoff contender should want to see the Packers get in.

17. Patriots (7-8; No. 15): The end may not happen this year, but it’s getting closer.

18. Seahawks (7-8; No. 16): Geno Smith‘s recent dip in play could make it cheaper to keep him.

19. Titans (7-8; No. 17): They still haven’t won since a week before Thanksgiving.

20. Jets (7-8; No. 18): Hit the road, Zach, and don’t you come back no more no more no more no more.

21. Browns (6-9; No. 19): The up-and-down Browns are just about down and out.

22. Buccaneers (7-8; No. 23): If they get to the playoffs, they will be dangerous.

23. Panthers (6-9; No. 24): With each win, it’s getting harder for David Tepper to not hire Steve Wilks.

24. Saints (6-9; No. 25): Make Taysom Hill the full-time quarterback, please.

25. Raiders (6-9; No. 21): Derek Carr is the worst good quarterback in the league.

26. Rams (5-10; No. 27): Baker Mayfield is the best bad quarterback in the league.

27. Falcons (5-10; No. 26): For how long will Arthur Blank tolerate, “Hey, we’re not embarrassing ourselves”?

28. Cardinals (4-11; No. 29): Major questions need to be resolved, soon.

29. Bears (3-12; No. 30): But for Justin Fields, they might be winless.

30. Texans (2-11-1; No. 32): To their credit, they never give up.

31. Colts (4-10-1; No. 31): They should just give up.

32. Broncos (4-11; No. 28): They’ve officially given up.

23 responses to “PFT’s Week 17 2022 NFL power rankings

    That’s one of the better lines I’ve read all year!

  3. Eagles win this week and rest up/recover for the divisional round.
    If Lane Johnson is not able to return , the task gets much harder.
    However, I expect it to come down to Eagles/Niners in Philadelphia for a trip to the SB
    That is all

  4. Say what you want about Lovie but he’s got his team playing hard every week. With a roster that needs help everywhere they took the Cowboys and Chiefs to OT and beat the Titans. Heck, they had to use two QBs to make one decent one.

  5. The Chiefs should absolutely be seen as one of the favorites. I think they’ve become so good at making the remarkable look ordinary that people have started to tune their performances out a little. Remember, the last time the 49ers lost it was because the Chiefs put up 500+ yards and 44 points on them. But, incredibly, we’re at a point where many people overlook performances like that and move on to other teams.

  8. I’m a Niners fan through and through and as much as power rankings mean nothing, there’s no way they are #1. They got beat down by the Chiefs. The Chiefs have owned the Niners for the last couple of meetings. The Eagles should be ahead of the Niners too. I think the Niners can beat the Eagles, but the Eagles have been the best team in the NFC all year. Top 5 to me would be: 1, Chiefs. 2, Eagles. 3, Bills. 4, Niners. 5, Bengals.

  10. Eagles lose a close back and forth game to a division rival with their backup QB and drop three spots. No, just no.
    The 49ers defence is the best in the league, but they haven’t exactly faced the best offences in the league during their 8 game win streak with wins over the Rams, Chargers, Cardinals, Saints, Dolphins, Bucs, Seahawks, and Commanders. And of course that run came after a demolishing 44-23 loss to the Chiefs. Which makes their spot at #1 highly dubious.

  11. So Taylor Heinicke has a bad game against the 49ers defence and now Carson Wentz is supposed to lead them into the playoffs?
    Yikes, talk about a severe overreaction and a loss of memory of how bad Wentz actually is…

  12. The Eagles lose one game to a good Cowboys team with a backup quarterback and fall 3 spots? Behind a 49ers team with a third string quarterback who’s had two decent games? Come on now…

  13. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 27, 2022 at 9:25 am
    The 49ers still haven’t beaten a top team, they’ll be one and done, mark my words!

    I don’t know about one and done, but victories against winning teams is exactly 3, Chargers, Commanders, and Dolphins. Nobody would consider them top teams, so they really didn’t have a tough schedule, and they got blown out by the best team they’ve faced, the Chiefs. (Granted they did have a ton of injuries on defence).

  14. The 12-3 Vikings are 3.5 point dogs against the 7-8 Packers.

    Why? Because they’re the Vikings.

  15. The way the Eagles played last week, even WITH the 4 turnovers, would still have been enough to blow the Saints out. If they DON’T turn the ball over 4 times this week, I still expect them to blow the Saints out, with or without Jalen Hurts. The two picks were only sorta kinda Minshew’s fault. When they hit your receiver in the hands and he doesn’t hold on to them, how do you blame the QB? The handoff/fumble was a fluke thing. The Sanders fumble is even really what lost the game. If it wasn’t for that, they can get a FG to tie it up instead of needing to go for 7. They were in FG range at the end of the game. So yeah, if they play 5% better in that game, they win.

    And the Saints are not the Cowboys. Seems like the Saints can only play well against other NFC South teams. They’re not good. If they win that game, they’re no. 1 seed locked in.

  16. Last time the GIANTS were a wild card it turned out SUPER. Looking forward to another SUPER run..

  17. It’s must-win for the Packers next Sunday. The Vikings can say “not for us!,” but we know that’s not really true. There’s a first-round bye hanging out there for the taking and a question of luck/legitimacy that would be nice to have answered before the postseason arrives. They’ll want to win just as much as the Packers, but the end-of-season pressure is on the backs of the Packers.

  18. Like Ludacris said “we coming for that number one spot” we are there but we are not done. We continue to march to six. #goNiners, #bangbang

  19. There’s way too much overhyping of middling and bad teams.
    The Ravens, Bucs, Jaguars, and Packers are not threats to the real title contenders and each will probably be one and done in the playoffs.

  20. The Packers are gifted 4 turnovers by Tua and now nobody wants to face them? Nah. I mean, maybe if it’s; “would you rather face Washington or the Packers?”

  21. Cowboys behind a Bengals team they beat with Cooper Rush and both have the same win record?

  22. 49ers are good right now…but they won their last 7 games against mediocre teams.
    I highly doubt they would beat the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Vikings, or Cowboys.

  23. It’s funny to read the comments- the Vikings, 49ers, Cowboys, Tampa are all supposed to be one and dones in the playoffs?

    Who is winning the games then?

