Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi have their suspensions overturned

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension, after all.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned the banishment imposed on Gregory. Also, hearing officer James Thrash overturned the one-game suspension imposed on Aboushi. They initially had been suspended for fighting after Sunday’s 51-14 blowout of the Broncos by the Rams.

Both will be able to practice and play in Week 16. Gregory will be fined $50,000. Aboushi will be fined $12,000.

As previously explained, Gregory’s contract would not have voided his $14 million in guaranteed salary in the event of a one-game suspension.