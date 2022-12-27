Rob Gronkowski: I don’t really have an itch to go back to football

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2022, 6:03 PM EST
Rob Gronkowski isn’t coming back this season despite interest from the Buccaneers. He may or may not return in 2023, reuniting with Tom Brady wherever the quarterback ends up.

Gronkowski remains a free agent and currently is enjoying a second retirement.

“I don’t really have an itch to go back. I’m sure if I did I would’ve went back already,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams of Fan Duel TV. “I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all either, the mindset, mentally or physically, not prepared at all.”

Gronkowski, 33, said he has gotten multiple inquiries about returning.

His first retirement in 2019 lasted one season. This one could, too.

Or maybe the itch to return never comes back.

  1. “Fan Duel TV”?
    Kay Adams left NFL Network for something called “Fan Duel TV”? I guess she only wants to be seen by degenerate gamblers.

  5. Nice to see Lady Kay land a gig with FD TV. Goddell’s newest favorite NFL partners love degenerate gamblers.

  7. I bet even after a year off the guy could come back and post a 650yd season with 8tds with Brady.

  8. You’d have to be stupid to think it’s not Brady’s camp that #1 brought him out of retirement reluctantly the first time and #2 keeps trying to pull him back for Brady’s benefit because, like all narcissists; it’s all about Brady and not the fact that Gronk KEEPS saying that he is DONE with football! No one cares if Brady forces another franchise into falling over itself for him to win another Super Bowl, he needs to go to counseling and figure out what “giving back to the game” and being “selfless” means and end this nonsense!

  10. Good. Stay retired, and keep whatever brains you have left in your head. I mean that in the nicest possible way. TB coach is garbage and youd just get used up and spit out after the season
    Gronk is better than football. It made him what he is, but he has more left in the tank after the game. If he can control himself, he could be a great gameday personality on the networks with TB12.

