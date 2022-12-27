Rob Gronkowski: I don’t really have an itch to go back to football

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski isn’t coming back this season despite interest from the Buccaneers. He may or may not return in 2023, reuniting with Tom Brady wherever the quarterback ends up.

Gronkowski remains a free agent and currently is enjoying a second retirement.

“I don’t really have an itch to go back. I’m sure if I did I would’ve went back already,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams of Fan Duel TV. “I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all either, the mindset, mentally or physically, not prepared at all.”

Gronkowski, 33, said he has gotten multiple inquiries about returning.

His first retirement in 2019 lasted one season. This one could, too.

Or maybe the itch to return never comes back.