Ron Rivera: No announcement yet on who starts at QB in Week 17

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 27, 2022, 2:09 PM EST
NFL: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
After a pair of late turnovers in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera benched quarterback Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft had a solid showing in his limited work, completing 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown.

But as the Commanders go into their Week 17 matchup with Cleveland, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that he’s not yet ready to publicly name a starter.

“Well I just want to make sure I have an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision,” Rivera said in his video conference. “I want to make sure I’ve got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts. Again, at the end of the day, the decision’s going to be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward, gives us the best opportunity right now. That’s what this is really about.”

Rivera said it’s important to him that players have a voice and also understand what he’s thinking when it comes to the starting QB.

As for Sunday’s performance by both signal-callers, Rivera said he thought there were a lot of positives.

“I thought Taylor did some really good things. There were some opportunities, I think, that we could’ve taken advantage of as well,” Rivera said. “I thought Carson coming in and not having played in a while, he was a little rusty at first. And then he started to sharpen up. He showed he made quick decisions. So, that was good to see. It was. There are still some things he can continue to work on and improve as well.”

Heinicke was 13-of-18 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Saturday. But he also lost a fumble. In the last three games, Heinicke has fumbled five times with four lost.

The Commanders will clinch a playoff berth if they beat Cleveland, Seattle and Detroit lose, and Green Bay loses or ties.

9 responses to “Ron Rivera: No announcement yet on who starts at QB in Week 17

  1. Yeah… If you have an ever changing quarterback carousel, you don’t have a quality quarterback.
    It’s Tuesday and the coach doesn’t know who is going to start on Sunday. The QB’s in the room don’t know who’s going to start. If it’s not a function of someone being injured, then it’s totally Mickey Mouse to run a team that way.

  2. Just stay with #4 until halftime this week and if he’s doing well, keep it rolling, if not then turn it over to Prince Harry.

  5. If they miss the playoffs, Ron is gone, or he will be forced to make significant coaching changes. If a new owner comes in, all bets are off.

  6. Don’t understand why going to Wentz would even be an option.
    Heinicke had a bad game against the best defence in the league, and now he’s the lesser option between the two?
    This would be a clear mistake on Rivera’s part who’s done an otherwise solid job despite the drama and chaos within the organization.

  7. Can we bench the coach for thinking this offensive line was a good idea going into the year? TH had some fumbles but a lot of QBs would have too by just dropping back and getting smacked instantly. Let’s not forget the 28 million Carsons eating up which could of added 2 quality olinemen.

    Also why is Scott calling slow developing plays when our oline can’t pass block. They need to call plays like the giants did against us quick passes/dump offs and let Taylor go on some designed runs.

