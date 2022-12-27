Ron Rivera on Chase Young: The expectation is to see if he can play a little more next week

USA TODAY Sports

Commanders defensive end Chase Young made his much-anticipated season debut on Saturday and by the sounds of it, things went well.

Young, who was on a pitch count, ended up playing 30 defensive snaps against the 49ers in Week 16. He recorded a pair of tackles and a pass breakup.

On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera said Young is on track to play more in Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

“I thought Chase came out really well. He did some really good things on tape,” Rivera said in his video conference. “We exceeded what we thought — we were shooting for 12 to 16 [snaps]. But we did tell him that I would check with him to see where he was, I would check with the trainers to see how they felt about him. And when we got to that point, he was still anxious, ready to go. And I did tell him, ‘Hey look, we want to be smart. We’ll play you a few more, but we don’t want you to get fatigued. The last thing we want is for you to get hurt again.’ He just kept saying, ‘Coach, I’m in great shape. That’s one thing I kept up.’ And he showed us. He did a nice job.

“So, next week, the expectation is to see if he can go a little bit more. I think we’ll put a little more on him in terms of playing him earlier in the downs, playing him a few more reps in a row before we rotate him out. So, I’m pretty excited and anxious to continue to watch him continue to develop.”

As the Commanders pursue a playoff berth, Young’s presence should be a benefit to everyone defensively, particularly those also along the line.

“Well he’s a high-energy guy,” Rivera said. “When things are going we land he’s doing the things he’s capable of, he can be a high-impact kind of guy. I think what it’ll do, too, is he can get himself quickly up to form. People will have to start paying attention to him a little more as well and that, I think, will help offset some of the stuff that Montez [Sweat] has been having to deal with all season.”

The Commanders enter Week 17 No. 4 in yards allowed and No. 12 in points allowed. Young rounding back into form should only help the unit in the season’s last two games.