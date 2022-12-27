Ryan Jensen will return to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have missed center Ryan Jensen. Badly.

Jensen had a significant knee injury on the second day of training camp, and the Bucs placed him on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a chance — however slim — that he could return this season.

That chance is improving.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Jensen will return to practice Wednesday. That will open a 21-day practice window for Jensen.

The Bucs have not determined when Jensen can return to game action, per Stroud, with the team planning to evaluate his progress one day at a time. Considering he hasn’t played football in five months, Jensen likely will need some time to work his way all the way back.

Jensen did not require surgery after his July 28 injury, but his rehab was long and arduous.

The Bucs moved Robert Hainsey from guard to center to replace Jensen.