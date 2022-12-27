Sean McVay: Cam Akers a big part of what we want to do moving forward

Getty Images

There was a point this season when it looked like running back Cam Akers had played his final snap for the Rams, but attempts to trade him didn’t go anywhere and Akers eventually returned to the lineup.

That’s been a positive for the Rams offense in recent weeks. Akers has run 64 times for 285 yards and six touchdowns over the last four games, including a 118-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Broncos in Week 16.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay cited that recent success in response to a question about whether the Rams would consider dealing Akers this offseason.

“Oh, no,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I think right now, with what he’s done continuing to build on that momentum, I think it’d be silly based on what a great job he’s done to think of it anything differently than him being a big part of what you want to be able to do moving forward. But you just take it a day at a time. But that certainly, I think, is something that we’ve worked through. There’s totally a different trajectory in terms of what he’s done. And the way that he’s handled himself and the way that he’s playing the way like we know he’s capable of and hopefully you just continue to see him build on it these last couple weeks and into next year with the Rams.”

Someone could bowl the Rams over with an offer for Akers, but that didn’t happen earlier this year and that makes it all the likelier that the running back will be back for the fourth and final year of his contract.