Steelers’ Marcus Allen out for last two games after biceps surgery

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have one of their key special teams contributors for the rest of the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that safety Marcus Allen is out for the last two games after undergoing biceps surgery.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, had played 59 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps, though he didn’t get any time on the team’s defense. He’s recorded 12 total tackles in 2022.

Tomlin also noted that linebacker Myles Jack is dealing with a groin injury and safety Tre Norwood has a hamstring injury. Their participation will be worth monitoring for their availability against the Ravens this week.