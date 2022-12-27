Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad

Getty Images

The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday.

The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was on the Giants practice squad.

Crowder was the final pick of the 2020 draft and he’s played in 41 games for the Giants over the last three seasons. That includes the first 13 games of this season, but the Giants waived Crowder last week.

He started eight of this year’s games and had 45 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Crowder takes the roster spot of linebacker Marcus Allen. He was placed on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in the Steelers’ win over the Raiders.

The Steelers rounded out the day’s moves by signing safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad.