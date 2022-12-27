Would Sean Payton want the Broncos job?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2022, 2:49 PM EST
2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Getty Images

The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job.

While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants.

First, given that Payton has reportedly lined up Vic Fangio to be his defensive coordinator, a return to Denver for the former Broncos head coach could be a little awkward, to say the least. Yes, Gunther Cunningham once returned to the Chiefs as defensive coordinator after serving as head coach. It would still be an odd turn, only a year after Fangio was fired by G.M. George Paton.

Second, how much power would Payton have? No-Y Paton is the G.M., presumably with all rights and responsibilities under his contract to shape the roster, select draft picks, etc. Sean Payton will presumably want to run the show. With Paton still there, Payton may not be interested.

Third, what does Payton think about Russell Wilson? The organization believes the franchise quarterback is fixable. Does Payton believe that? During the season, Payton explained what he’d do to get the most out of Wilson, focusing on the things he used to do in Seattle. What if Wilson can’t do the things he used to do in Seattle?

My own read on the situation, for what it’s worth (not much), is that Wilson has lost just enough of his mobility to throw off his entire game. He doesn’t trust his legs to buy separation and the extra time that goes with it, so he doesn’t even try to do it, not as much as he once did.

So if Payton simply thinks Wilson can’t play at a high level, Payton wouldn’t want the job. Unless, of course, Payton believes he could nudge Wilson toward the kind of self-awareness that would get him to retire.

Fourth, and finally, the Broncos would have to be willing to give the Saints what they’d want as compensation for Payton’s contractual rights. The Saints were ready to do it earlier this year, when Payton was going to be hired by the Dolphins. The fact that the Broncos are also in the AFC could make the Saints more willing to do a deal than they’d be if/when Payton wants to coach an NFC team, like the Cowboys.

All things considered, it would take a lot to get Payton to want the Broncos job. Above all else, he’d have to believe in Wilson. If Payton does, he’d be in a shrinking minority of those who do.

32 responses to “Would Sean Payton want the Broncos job?

  1. Instead of all this useless and reckless speculation, why not simply call Payton up for an interview and ask him directly?
    This is something that infrequently happens in the sports media. Rather than go straight to a source for information, they would rather engage in mindless conjecture.

  2. No. He already went through being tied to an aging QB that took up a massive amount of the cap. And Brees was still good. Wilson is done.

  3. And to add, the AFC west has two young QB’s ready to go. If Brandon Staley messes up in the first round the Chargers are the team, not the Broncos.

  4. He’s already in bed with Jerruh, just waiting for McCarthy to flop in the playoffs. Jerruh has had he hots for Payton for a long time, no way he’s letting him get away now. Also, Denver has nothing to offer in trade, Payton still belongs to the Saints.

  5. He probably finds the Broncos job about as attractive as you would find a Walmart greeter position, Florio.

  8. Sean Payton is going to the Bucs work with Brady in Tampa after they fire Todd Bowles. The Bucs will interview Leftwich to satisfy the Rooney Rule, and then promptly fire him too so Sean Payton can bring in his own staff.

  9. Additionally, they have traded away a lot of high draft picks. It won’t be a very attractive job for a couple of years – Payton can do better.

  10. Scenario as I see it. For McCarthy, its SB or out. Dallas loses in 2nd round to the 49ers again due to play calling and management. Quinn goes to Denver as HC leaving the HC and DC position open in Dallas. Coincidentally, Payton, who Jerry has been sporting a chubby for sometime about, has already announced his DC in whichever position he takes. Jerry gives the Saints the next 2 yrs of 2nd rd picks for Payton. Dallas fanbase swears ‘This is our YEAR!’

  11. No, this isnt a good job to have at all. Stuck with Wilson for years to come. No way he takes it even if offered.

  13. He’s a front runner. He’s not going to a division with two franchise QBs in Mahomes and Herbert.

  14. Sean Payton under-achieved with the Saints but he, along with Vrabel and Shanahan can do no wrong as far as the media is concerned. Same with McCarthy.

    It’s the same in baseball with the same rotating mgrs.

  15. If Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time and he can’t win anything without his HOF QB, why on earth would we be expecting Sean Payton to do it? There’s just no such thing as outcoaching another team. Otherwise, we’d see a salary cap on coaching staffs. Teams could have a coaching payroll higher than the entire roster, and nobody would say a thing. It doesn’t help. The NFL is QB league and Sean Payton had a unanimous first ballot HOF QB for his entire coaching career. Seriously. if the GOAT can’t do it, are you really expecting Payton to do it? We fall for this same thing time and time again, yet we get on here and criticize others. Wow!

  18. The speculation around one of the most overrated coaches in recent NFL history has gotten really boring.
    More often than not, Sean Payton’s teams underachieved during his tenure with the Saints. Even when he had exceptionally talented rosters that never translated to playoff success for a dozen years after their first and only Super Bowl appearance.

  19. There’s nothing attractive about Broncos job. Plus they have to give up 1st round pick to get him. Don’t even have 2 round pick. Be a disaster for him. Also a QB that can’t play anymore

  20. In one breath you say Payton might not want to go to Denver because he wants to have control and run the show. In the next you mention him going to the Cowboys. The Jerry Jones clown show Cowboys. The Jerry Jones won’t shut up and undermines his coach Cowboys. The Jerry Jones GM who answers questions that a real Head Coach answer on most if not all other teams Cowboys…? If Payton goes to the Cowboys it means he is just mailing it in for the $$$ like his mentor Parcells did back at the turn of the century.

  21. mackcarrington says:
    December 27, 2022 at 2:57 pm
    Instead of all this useless and reckless speculation, why not simply call Payton up for an interview and ask him directly?
    This is something that infrequently happens in the sports media. Rather than go straight to a source for information, they would rather engage in mindless conjecture.
    ******************************************************************************
    Lol. You really believe Sean Payton is going to give the media an honest answer? That’s why the speculation. I’d be willing to bet that every member of the media who’s talked to Sean Paytin lately has asked about his future. If they’re not telling us the answer, it’s because Payton didn’t tell them, or he told them to keep a lid on it. If you can’t keep your mouth shut in the media business, you won’t be in the media business very long. You rely on sources. Good sources. If those good sources see you coming and run the other way, that means you can’t be trusted. If you can’t get any stories, you’ll be working at Walmart shortly. That’s why it happens infrequently.

  22. He definitely has options, and I highly doubt Denver is one of them. But I also don’t get the allure of Dallas. He’s only Jerry’s flavor of the week pick now, until some other coach gets hot next year and he starts gushing over him. We’ve seen it a hundred times over in Dallas.

    I hope Staley does just enough to keep his job in LA, because Payton could easily have that team in the super bowl mix every year.

  24. “The organization believes the franchise quarterback is fixable.”

    They have to say this publicly. Privately they might think something totally different but they are stuck with him so you have to believe it is fixable.

  25. Lets see: Cons: Cap issues, albatross QB contract, ineffective aging QB, dearth of draft picks.
    Pros: Mountain scenery, skiing.
    Chances of respectable HC taking job: <.01%

  26. Denver already announced they have first dibs on bringing in Hairball to make him think he is getting the job which means they know who they want already.

  27. I bet he ends up the Cardinals Coach, and I would bet he trades for a certain QB that plays one state over.

  28. There’s no way he’d be interested in the Denver job. He helped run the saints into salary cap hell and then vanished out a side door leaving them holding the bag, much the same as Sean McVay is going to do in LA. Payton won’t take on the sinking ship in Denver, I agree with the Dallas and LA Chargers sentiments above

  29. If he wants any control, Dallas is the last place to go. Daily practice visits and endless phone calls from Jerruh can be a detriment. Not to mention the draft.

  30. The Broncos still have a 1st round pick from SF. It’s something. Sean Peyton to Houston makes more sense. Stays in Texas, picks his own QB, salary cap is in good order.

  31. I would like to see Payton in Cleveland and send Stefanski to Denver that would be a great start to the New Year

  32. “Would Sean Payton want the Broncos job?”

    No. Sean’s not stupid. Why would Sean Payton take a job where heis stuck with the QB for a minimum of 3 years and the GM that hired that QB?

