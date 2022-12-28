A Derek Carr benching would be a clear precursor to Carr being cut

December 28, 2022
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham.

“I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take a seat.

Doing the right thing in this specific case relates to the reality that Carr has $40.4 million in injury guarantees that become fully vested if he can’t pass a physical before the third day of the 2023 waiver period, when that money becomes fully guaranteed. Benching Carr would be less about trying to win games and more about ensuring that Carr doesn’t end up with the kind of injury that would prevent him from being released before the guarantee convert from injury only.

Because the guarantees kick in before the start of the league year, the Raiders can’t officially trade Carr prior to the arrival of the relevant deadline. They can, in theory, work out a trade informally in advance of the vesting of the guarantees, with the trade becoming official once the league year opens in March.

It would be much more of a leap of faith than teams usually make when striking unenforceable trades. If the new team backs out, the Raiders would be holding a $40.4 million bag.

So the cleanest move would be to cut Carr. And the safest way to ensure that he won’t be owed another $40.4 million would be to bench him.

If/when he’s benched, that’s the clearest signal that the next move will be for Carr to no longer be a Raider.

18 responses to "A Derek Carr benching would be a clear precursor to Carr being cut

  1. The Steelers didn’t only win the game, we destroyed that franchise. We basically ended the raiders as a team. Welcome to the next ten years of rebuilding. Don’t mess with the Steel City!

  3. Trade him and get something? There’s always a franchise willing to overpay for a QB, right? Does Davante Adams come along with him?

  4. At this point, it will be better for both parties to move on. Let him try his luck elsewhere and same for the team. Clearly it won’t work out. Unfortunately they decided to hire McDaniels for the salvage operation. Yeah, that was gonna get it done…

  5. Carr had his day in the Sun. Time to move on. No doubt Derek will suddenly fix some of his problems he has not fixed in 9 years with the Raiders. That’s how it works generally. Players that find themselves in a do or die situation magically get a lot better on the field. For whatever reason Derek cannot figure it out with the Raiders. We wish him the best and will have fond memories of his contributions. Good luck to him!

  6. Derek Carr has always had an inflated opinion of himself and has mysteriously made millions in this league.

    Next up wil DeVante Adams asking for a trade. bahwaha

  9. pbdisciple says:
    December 28, 2022 at 10:51 am
    Trade him and get something? There’s always a franchise willing to overpay for a QB, right? Does Davante Adams come along with him

    ****************************************************

    Carr has a no trade clause. It wouldn’t shock me if just retires if he’s told that he won’t be a Raider anymore.

  10. It seems like yesterday when Raider Nation constantly and continually touted Carr as one of the best qbs in the NFL when he had done nothing except to occasionally pad stats with few wins. Embarrassing isn’t it?

  12. Just like any QB, he’s as good as his surroundings allow him to be. And Carr’s surroundings have been largely incompetent, never more so than this season, apparently.

    Amazing to have a franchise with everything pointed in the right direction and then do what they’ve done with it after last season.

  14. No matter where Carr plays, he has limitations. He needs to get the ball out quick or his feet get happy. He has never had pocket presence and is not great at extending plays when his team needs him.

  15. All of the mess in Vegas really says a lot about Davante Adams to me.He was on a HOF path in GB,on a team that is always playoff relevant but chose to force his way to the Raiders.Now he is going to stuck with a rebuilding team in a division with the Chiefs and Chargers.Gb may not make the playoffs this year,they surely would have with Adams on the team.His ego got in the way.Could not take Rodgers getting the credit for the success they had together.Lets see how he like Jimmy G as the next QB in Vegas!LOL

  16. That’s funny how’s Wilson working out for you guys? Gave up quite a bit & grossly over payed before he even stepped onto the field. I would rather have the mascara than “ride on!” coming out of the QB’s mouth

  17. If they cut Carr,… be ready to deal away Davante Adams. He wanted to be in LV specifically because of his friendship with Carr. And LV put a huge investment into Adams. Cut Carr and LV turns into a dumpster fire.

  18. I’d have to know what was said between McDaniels and Mark Davis before he was hired. Did McDaniels assure Davis that he could win with Carr? I mean, it was a playoff team. Not a re-build.

