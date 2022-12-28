A Derek Carr trade would be a delicate endeavor for the Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2022, 4:50 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple.

Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple.

As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has $40.4 million in injury guarantees that become full guarantees on the third day after the 2023 waiver period. By benching Carr, the Raiders are hoping to ensure that Carr will be able to pass a physical before the day the injury guarantees convert.

The easiest and cleanest out would be to cut Carr before the guarantees shift from injury to full. Trading Carr become much more delicate.

First, the Raiders would have to find someone willing to take on a contract that includes $40.4 million in full guarantees, with $32.9 million due in 2023 and another $7.5 million applicable to 2024. Second, the Raiders would have to trust that the team that does an unofficial — and completely unenforceable — trade with the Raiders won’t back out after the guarantees vest.

By rule, either team can refuse to proceed with any trade before both teams communicate it to the league office. Until that happens, there’s no binding agreement.

It would be no different than, say, Josh McDaniels backing out of a verbal deal to become the coach of the Colts in early 2018. And the Colts, who will surely once again be looking for quarterbacks, could get the ultimate revenge on McDaniels by reaching a deal to trade for Carr before the guarantees vest and then saying, “Oops. Sorry. We changed our mind.”

The Raiders could protect themselves by getting Carr to agree to delay the guarantee trigger until, for example, the third day after the start of the league year in March. But why would Carr agree to do that? The Raiders are running him out of town; he comes off as a chump if he makes it any easier for them.

Carr’s response to any request the Raiders make of him should be “no.” As it stands, either he gets $40.4 million fully guaranteed, or he gets released more than a month before free agency otherwise starts. He should agree to no revision to that reality.

For the Raiders, the reality is that they’re done with Carr. They can try to make it look like they’ll keep him, but that would be nothing more than a ploy to increase their leverage in trade talks.

Sending him to the bench operates as a crossing of the Rubicon. The only question at this point is whether the Raiders cut him or trade him. Actually keeping him after benching him would represent the kind of dysfunction that most teams currently aren’t capable of pulling off.

Not even the Raiders.

10 responses to “A Derek Carr trade would be a delicate endeavor for the Raiders

  1. Davante Adams will not be happy that Carr is being let go. That should make things interesting.

  2. They have been besties since college, have been wondering the last few months if that’s been wavering

  4. The most overrated player in NFL history.

    With people like Tim Tebow no one was ever saying he was an elite player. Some thought he was a bust, others thought he deserved to at least be on a roster. Wherever you fell on that spectrum, you can’t say he was rated significantly too high or too low.

    There are people who honestly believe Carr is a top 10 quarterback. I’ve never seen anything like it. The guy had one passable season in 10 year in the league. One. He’s consistently been one of the bottom 5 QBs in the league and has never had his job in jeopardy for some reason.

  5. It seems like most of the contracts with huge guarantees now have guys who are underperforming.

  7. Best thing for Carr’s career. Get away from that dumpster fire franchise and worst owner in NFL.

  8. Trading him seems complicated, Carr kinda holds the cards. Perhaps, if the Raiders tell Carr that he and his agent are free to seek a trade. Then Carr and his agent would get a fix on the market and then a trade would be possible only if Carr negotiated with that team, redoing his contract at the trade. Complicated, which means don’t expect a lot, but better a 3rd or 4th round pick than nothing. Hope he goes to the NFC.

  9. As bourbon said…….Davante is not going to be a happy camper.

    Can you even imagine if the Packers make it to the playoffs this year, without Davante, and he has to sit home and watch. Then what? Is Davante going to want to deal with a rookie QB from the draft?

    Yikes…what a mess in Las Vegas

  10. The Raiders are still alive in playoff contention so, in that light, it’s hard to justify benching the QB. On the other hand, they’re two games out with two to play and need to leapfrog five teams, so “alive” is a bit of an overstatement. 538 has their playoff odds at 0.6 percent.

    They also could move up to as high as third in the draft order by losing out. That’s about as likely as their playoff chances. But they could pick up a couple spots in the draft order by letting Stidham go out there and tank.

