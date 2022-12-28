Aaron Rodgers has no concern about his availability for Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday, which wasn’t unusual for the first practice day of the week, but he had a knee injury added to the practice report. Rodgers’ right thumb injury also remained on the report.

Rodgers termed it a veteran rest day.

He said he has no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“I don’t,” Rodgers said simply, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Rodgers was injured with 4:13 left in the second quarter when Eric Rowe sacked him and Christian Wilkins fell on him. Rodgers immediately grabbed his left knee.

He did not miss a play in going 24-of-38 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also finished with seven carries for 18 yards.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hip) did not practice.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee/ankle) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) were limited.