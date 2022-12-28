Agent claims he has been in contact with Cowboys about signing Terrell Owens

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys
Get your popcorn ready. Or maybe your Werther’s Originals.

49-year-old Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2010. Amazingly, T.O. is being linked Cowboys in a non-sarcastic way.

Agent Greg Daniels told SI.com that he has been speaking with “Jerry Jones’ office” in recent days about the possibility of T.O. returning to the Cowboys.

Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small,” Daniels said. “He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

It was his propensity to drop passes that got him cut by the Seahawks at the end of the preseason. In 2012.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up,” Daniels said. “He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

It feels like a publicity stunt. Until the Cowboys confirm publicly that there is actual interest in Owens, I’ll assume it’s a publicity stunt.

Recently, T.O. and Chad Johnson participated in a marketing campaign aimed at creating the impression that they were both unretiring to play football — the soccer kind. This feels very similar, and it’s creating plenty of free and simple publicity for the player, the agent, the writer, and the outlet.

12 responses to “Agent claims he has been in contact with Cowboys about signing Terrell Owens

  2. As long as he gets to wear #81 I’m all for it, hate to see guys tail off at the end and start wearing #16 or #86 or a # that doesn’t fit them.

  5. He spoke to “Jerry Jones’ office” in recent days. Most of the rest of us call that “leaving a message on their answering machine.”

  8. Honestly, of some team signs him-fine.

    TO is what he is. An extreme narcissist. That being said, he has pretty much kept his nose outta trouble and he has a decent reputation in Dalla with the fans.

  9. This must be a joke,Right? Well then how about Ocho Cinco Chad Johnson hes always ready and in shape…child please

  11. Tell me you don’t have a retirement plan without telling me you don’t have a retirement plan.

