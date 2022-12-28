Ahkello Witherspoon back at practice for Steelers

Getty Images

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon could be back in the Steelers lineup before the end of the regular season.

The Steelers announced that Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. Witherspoon has been out with a hamstring injury and has not played since Week Eight.

Witherspoon also missed time before Week Eight and has only played in four games this season. He started all four of those games and has 20 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed on the year.

The Steelers play the Ravens on Sunday night and then close out the regular season at home against the Browns. They currently remain in the mix for a postseason spot, but a win by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon would knock them out before they face Baltimore.