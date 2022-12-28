Andy Reid on Mecole Hardman: Unless there’s a setback, I expect him in there

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been back at Chiefs practice for the last couple of weeks, but he has not been activated from injured reserve yet.

Head coach Andy Reid suggested on Wednesday that Hardman is likely to take that step this week. Hardman has been sidelined by an abdominal injury and Reid said a setback on that front is the only thing that would keep him from making it back into the lineup against the Broncos.

“Now it’s a matter of getting him in the game. Unless there’s a setback, I expect him in there,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Another injured offensive player isn’t quite so close. Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is returning from a high ankle sprain, is “not ready yet.”