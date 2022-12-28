Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, cut Taco Charlton

Getty Images

The Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Wednesday, a day after the Broncos waived him. The team announced the move.

They waived defensive end Taco Charlton in a corresponding move.

The Broncos selected Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He appeared in all 16 games with 11 starts as a rookie, registering 62 tackles, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Ojemudia has played only five games the past two seasons, two in 2021 and three this year.

Charlton joined the Bears on Nov. 16, signing with them off the Saints’ practice squad. He appeared in five games, totaling three tackles.

The Bears also announced they signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to their practice squad. He has appeared in 20 NFL games with three starts with the Commanders from 2018-20.

Stroman has 38 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He rejoins the Bears after spending the offseason and preseason with them before his departure Aug. 30.