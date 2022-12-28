Bill Belichick has nothing to say about the Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple

Getty Images

On Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied an illegal low block to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The officials inexplicably didn’t throw a flag. The NFL officially will fine Jones more $11,139.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the situation on Wednesday.

Question: “Do you have any issue with anything he did on that play?”

Answer: “I’ll leave it to the officials to officiate the game. Doesn’t really matter what I think.”

Belichick then was asked this question: “Some players, including Eli Apple, have called Mac a dirty player. Do you think he sometimes gets too close to that line or goes over it?”

“You’d have to talk to those guys about that,” Belichick said. “I don’t know.”

You don’t have to be one of the players on the wrong end of a dirty play to have an opinion regarding whether a play is dirty. The fact that Belichick didn’t affirmatively endorse his quarterback as someone who isn’t a dirty player is arguably telling. Wouldn’t Belichick want to defend his guy?

Then again, when it comes to rarely saying anything of value, Belichick simply may not recognize the opportunity or the necessity to say something of value that would represent support for his quarterback when he’s being called dirty.

Or maybe, as LaDainian Tomlinson once said, questionable methods and gestures come directly from the coach.