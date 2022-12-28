Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, likely will start for Cardinals on Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals will go back to quarterback Colt McCoy on Sunday.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said today that McCoy has been cleared to return from a concussion and should be good to go this week against the Falcons.

“He’s doing well. Looks like he’ll start this week. He cleared the concussion protocol and looks good,” Kingsbury said.

McCoy started three games after Kyler Murray was lost for the season with a torn ACL. After McCoy suffered a concussion, Trace McSorley started for the Cardinals last week.