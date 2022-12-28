Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, likely will start for Cardinals on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2022, 2:31 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Cardinals will go back to quarterback Colt McCoy on Sunday.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said today that McCoy has been cleared to return from a concussion and should be good to go this week against the Falcons.

“He’s doing well. Looks like he’ll start this week. He cleared the concussion protocol and looks good,” Kingsbury said.

McCoy started three games after Kyler Murray was lost for the season with a torn ACL. After McCoy suffered a concussion, Trace McSorley started for the Cardinals last week.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, likely will start for Cardinals on Sunday

  1. Season is well-over, high probability the coach is finished and Kyler not available for most of, if not all of 2023. McCoy is well known what he can do. Any halfway smart owner and/or GM would insist on playing McSorley to get him some real-time reps to see if he is a reasonable solution for most of 2023, Colt is not. And why bad franchises stay bad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.