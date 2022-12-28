Davante Adams expresses support for Derek Carr but declines to address the future

Getty Images

Davante Adams admitted this summer he declined the Packers’ long-term contract offer, which was more than the Raiders, to precipitate a trade to Las Vegas. Returning to the West Coast was part of his reasoning. Reuniting with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, also played a part.

Carr was supposed to be in Las Vegas longer than Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

“It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two, so my decision was to be here [in Las Vegas],” Adams said this summer.

Now, Carr appears on his way out of Las Vegas after his benching Wednesday. He needs to be healthy enough to pass a physical to be released before $40.4 million in injury guarantees become fully guaranteed.

So, where does that leave Adams?

“I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy,” a subdued Adams said, via video from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve got to finish this season out the best way we can possible with all things considered at this point. Anything else that you guys got, you can leave that for coach or for Derek.”

Adams has 88 catches for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, but now he faces the prospect of not having Carr as his quarterback. Adams was asked whether Carr’s situation changes how he views where he is.

“Well, we’ve got two games left,” Adams said. “We got the Niners this week and then we’ve got another game to go and finish, so that’s really all I’m focused on.”

Adams said he has talked to Carr since the quarterback stepped away from the team with an excused absence to avoid the obvious distractions, and the two likely will talk again tonight.

He admitted Carr was a big reason he agreed to be traded from the Packers.

“I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said of Carr’s benching, via Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. “I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him.”

Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season with Chase Garbers as the backup.