D’Onta Foreman gets rest day, Jaycee Horn out this week

The Panthers running game is coming off a massive day and two of the players responsible for it are getting some extra rest on Wednesday.

Running back D'Onta Foreman and tight tackle Taylor Moton each got the day off for Carolina. Foreman was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week after running 21 times for 165 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, so the Panthers will like him to have as much in the tank as possible against the Buccaneers.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were limited participants for the Panthers.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (wrist) was the only player not to practice. He had surgery on Tuesday, so there was no expectation he would be on the field and head coach Steve Wilks confirmed that he will not play this week. Horn has not been ruled out for Week 18, however.