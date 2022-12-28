D’Onta Foreman named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman was handed a big opportunity when the team traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and he’s made the most of it.

Foreman has run for at least 113 yards in five of the team’s last eight games and he set a season-high in last Saturday’s win over the Lions. Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and a touchdown to help Carolina to a 37-23 win that kept them in position to win the NFC South with two more wins.

The NFL named Foreman the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the first time he’s taken that prize.

Foreman has 178 carries for 811 yards and five touchdowns overall this season. All three of those are single-season bests for him and his production should ensure he continues getting chances to lead a backfield in 2023.