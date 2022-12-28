Giants claim Wyatt Davis off waivers

Getty Images

The Giants claimed offensive lineman Wyatt Davis off waivers Wednesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The Cardinals waived Davis on Tuesday.

The Giants waived Chris Myarick in a corresponding move.

Davis joined the Cardinals Nov. 9 when they claimed him off waivers a day after the Saints waived him.

Davis played one snap in Week 10 against the Rams in his only action with the team. He played two snaps for the Saints in Week 5 in his only other action of the season.

Davis joined the Saints off the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 8.