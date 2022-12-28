Giants sign Jarrad Davis off Lions’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021.

The 21st overall selection in 2017 played three games with the Lions this season and made three tackles and a pass defensed.

Davis, 28, has appeared in 67 regular-season games with 50 starts. His career totals include 327 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 passes defensed and one interception. Davis also has six special teams tackles.

He could make his Giants debut Sunday against the Colts.

Lemieux played only one game this season for the second consecutive year. He injured a toe in training camp and went on injured reserve Aug. 31.

Lemieux returned to practice Nov. 7 and started at left guard in the Giants’ game against the Lions but played only 39 snaps.